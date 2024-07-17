Car full of cannabis

A Guardia Civil checkpoint in Orihuela Costa caught a man with bin bags full of marijuana almost taking up almost the whole interior of his car.

The officers at the checkpoint were from the specialised citizen security unit based in Torrevieja.

They were out to identify vehicles and people on the Villamartín road on July 3 when they stopped the car.

The attitude of the driver when they asked for his papers made them suspicious, so they decided to search the vehicle and noticed six large bin bags taking up the space between the back seats and the boot.

The bags contained buds of marijuana weighing a total of 27 kilos, and the officers also found 210 grams of hashish, €430 in cash and several mobile phones.

They arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Moroccan man resident in Murcia, on suspicion of a public health offence for drug dealing.

He was taken to the Guardia Civil station in Pilar de la Horadada and then handed over to a court in Orihuela, which charged and released him until his trial.