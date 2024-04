The contract to construct a third lane on one of the busiest stretches of the A-7 motorway in Alicante province has been awarded to the temporary joint company, Ferrovial-Acsa for €89.6 million.

The ministry for transport announced that the project will be carried out on a 17km stretch of the highway between Crevillente, where the road meets the AP-7 motorway, and the Orihuela/Benferri junction.

