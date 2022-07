The Valencia government has expressed concern over the ‘evident vulnerability’ of the region’s coastline as temperatures rise around the planet.

Regional secretary for the ecological transition, Paula Tuzón reminded that there was a high risk of flooding from the sea for many municipalities, including Santa Pola, Tavernes or Benicàssim ‘to give a few examples’.

