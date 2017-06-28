Fire scorches Huelva

A MAJOR fire which broke out in Huelva countryside on Saturday night forced thousands of people to be evacuated and threatened Doñana National Park, burning an area of over 8,000 hectares, according to initial estimates.

When the fire was first reported in a park area known as Las Peñuelas at 9.30pm on Saturday, a Level 1 emergency was declared and ground crews were quickly tackling the “very complicated” incident. The Mazagón Parador was one of two hotels evacuated overnight as a precaution along with two campsites and a number of private homes as winds of more than 90 kph fanned the flames.