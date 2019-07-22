Excess weight warning

RECENTLY released data shows that 25% of all people of legal age in Castellón province are obese.

The Valencian Endocrinology Society updated its figures recently, with concerning results and future projections for the northern Valencia region province.

As well as 25% of all people over the age of 18 being obese, 38% of the total are overweight. Furthermore, 41% of all children and teenagers also suffer from excess weight. And even more concerning, the projections for the future of some studies reveal that in 2030, as many as 80% of all men and 55% of all women over the age of 16 will be overweight – 327,000 people.

