The wildfire which broke out in Benidorm’s Partida Armanello at 15.45 yesterday (Tuesday) was classed as being under control by firefighters at 20.45 last night.

Two aircraft – a helicopter and a plane – were called in to fight the blaze which spread through the fly-tipping site on the edge of the town.

Around 50 people spent the night in the L’Illa sports centre after they were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.

