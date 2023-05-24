Cash to improve local health services

New minister for health José Miñones has set out a €580 million plan to improve primary healthcare infrastructure around the country so people do not have to travel for treatment.

The investment is to ‘optimise’ health centres and local medical equipment.

In the press conference which followed Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Sr Miñones revealed that the cash will be transferred to the regional governments ‘which will have to spend the money’ on the 13,000 health centres and GP surgeries in Spain.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News