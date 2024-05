A fierce fire in the car park at Jávea’s port on Saturday left 17 cars incinerated and damaged another 14, according to the town hall.

The blaze started at around 13.00 close to the fishermen’s dock.

A council spokesperson reported that the area was completely cordoned off by the local police while firefighters from Denia and Benissa tackled the inferno.

