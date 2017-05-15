Estepona and Marbella culinary markets move forward

NEW culinary markets planned in Estepona and the San Pedro de Alcántara district of Marbella have taken a major step forward, with construction now underway in Estepona and the Marbella project currently out to tender.

In Estepona, the conversion of the municipal market in Calle Villa into a gourmet market, featuring onsite dining as well as products for purchase, is expected to take four months, said the town hall last week. The revamped market will have 26 stands on the ground floor plus two more on a mezzanine level, and will also include seating areas for tapas-style dining.