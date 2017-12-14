Mojacar garage tax goes to Ombudsman

By Emma Randle

Opposition parties in Mojacar have applied to the Ombudsman to stop a controversial garage tax approved by the council earlier this year.

The tax affects residents who have a garage or parking area accessed over the pavement and who want an officially sanctioned driveway access or ‘vado’.

The new regulation was passed in April despite strong protest from the Somos Mojacar and socialist PSOE parties who claim it is “unjust”.

They believe it will prejudice people who may not use their parking spaces, saying that even if no application is made for a ‘vado’, they may be taxed in any event.