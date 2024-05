A massive ‘haul’ of nets, ropes and discarded rubbish has been removed from the seabed in the marine protection zone of the Sierra Helada natural park in waters close to Benidorm island.

Detritus from the fishing industry weighing 500 kilos has been extracted by divers working with the regional department for the environment.

The action is design to restore ecosystems which have become degraded in the area, according to department head, Salomé Pradas.

