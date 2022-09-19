Calpe remembers hero policeman

Calpe mayoress Ana Sala lamented the ‘tragic death’ of local police officer Juan Manuel Policarpo Moll, who was washed away by flood water in the early hours of Sunday morning as he tried to rescue a driver from his submerged car.

Sra Sala declared five days of official mourning in the town, which will end on Thursday.

She noted that members of the security forces risked their lives on a daily basis ‘becoming anonymous heroes’.

All public acts organised by the town hall will be postponed during the mourning period.

