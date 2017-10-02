CAA to rescue stranded Monarch passengers

The British Civil Aviation Authority  (CAA) has opened a helpline for Monarch customers currently on holiday outside the UK to contact them regarding return flights. Customers in Spain can visit monarch.caa.co.uk, or home 44 1753 330330.

