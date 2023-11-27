Couple arrested for violent muggings

A dozen violent muggings committed against elderly people in various provinces have been attributed to two suspects detained in Crevillente.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said officers based in the municipality started investigating several reports of violent robberies in which the assailants had acted in a distinctive manner.

This consisted of approaching potential victims in a small, black car with Italian number plates in order to target people who seemed vulnerable.

