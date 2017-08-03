BRITISH Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley has reassured expats they should continue to see an annual increase to their pensions post-Brexit.
He turned to social media on Monday to address a central issue which affects many British residents, and is part of the ongoing negotiations with the European Union.
Brexit – Pension protection promise
BRITISH Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley has reassured expats they should continue to see an annual increase to their pensions post-Brexit.
We need it, as I have to pay income tax on my state pension,