The Bank of Spain has improved growth predictions for Spain for 2024.

Their report on Tuesday forecasted that the economy would expand by 1.9%, which is a rise of 0.3% on the figure produced at the end of 2023.

And they predict that inflation will be reduced to 2.7% – down from the 3.3% which had been touted at the end of December.

