Bone collectors brought to book

Two suspects are being investigated by the Guardia Civil after around 200 ancient bones, some between 4,000 and 5,000 years old – along with 350 historical artefacts, including Phoenician amphorae – were discovered in two homes in Alicante province.

The haul was so extensive that Denia town hall and the local archaeological museum has had to provide an ‘adequate place’ for the conservation of the pieces while the documentation from the investigation is being processed.

