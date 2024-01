Two people have died following a head-on crash on the AP-7 near Benissa.

Europa Press news agency reported that one of the vehicles, driven by an 83-year-old man, was heading in the wrong direction along the motorway – this motorist and the 72-year-old occupant of a van died in the collision.

The accident was reported to the emergency services at around 18.50 on Tuesday.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News