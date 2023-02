History has resurfaced in Benitachell after a two-year excavation, recovering an old laundry station.

Cemented over when the main road was built in the 1970s, the L’Abiar basins were used for washing clothing and bed linen at a time when homes did not typically have on-tap water.

Mayor Miguel Ángel García said they were ‘very emotional’ over the discovery.

“It is very important to recover the roots and traditions of the town,” he said.

