A research group is being set up to continue a pioneering investigation that discovered prehistoric engravings in Rojales and Guardamar del Segura.

The study was started by archaeologist Antonio García Menárguez in late 2020.

Surface-level explorations identified 17 sites with engravings, the first art of this kind to be found in the Vega Baja area, which principally dates from the Bronze Age, according to Sr García’s preliminary conclusions.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News