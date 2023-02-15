Banks pledge to do better for elderly clients

The Spanish banking association (AEB) and the regional government discussed how to better include elderly people who are struggling to use digital services.

Regional councillor for the treasury, Arcadi España expressed concern at the increasing number of branches being closed down.

And he highlighted the call from elderly people for more in-person services to stop the difficulties caused by technological changes for those who are not always able to adapt to them.

