Plan to reduce wild boar population causes controversy

Planned changes to legislation – designed to increase the numbers of wild boar hunted in the Valencia region – have been questioned by ecologists.

Director general for the environment, Raúl Mérida said the ‘expansion of boar populations to urban areas has generated problems due to their entry into urbanisations, town centres and even onto beaches’.

He noted that adapted regulations include ‘specifics on the control of this species in these areas’ so that they are covered by law.

