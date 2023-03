Public rail company Renfe has stolen a march on private low-fare high-speed train (AVE) concessionaries Ouigo and Iryo by announcing that its own Avlo service will start operating between Alicante and Madrid from March 27.

Avlo has managed to beat its competitors on price, announcing tickets will start at just €7.

There will be four Avlo trains per day, two in each direction.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News