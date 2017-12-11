‘Ana’ puts Costa on alert

Alicante coastline is today (Monday) on orange alert due to high winds and waves as cold front ‘Ana’ continues to cross through Spain after causing problems throughout Europe yesterday (Sunday). The worst hit beaches have been in the Marina Alta.

At least four flights into Alicante have been cancelled due to the cold front, although the worst affect airport has been Barcelona-El Prat (21 cancellations) followed by Madrid-Adolfo Suárez (eight).

