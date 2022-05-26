‘Flood park’ project to be ready for the rains

A €2.44 million project designed to alleviate the blight of flooding in Torreta Florida urbanisation is ‘progressing well’, according to Torrevieja town hall.

The size and complexity of the scheme means that not only will the enormous pipes collect and channel the torrents that arrive from higher ground, but the infrastructure will be able to store the flood water, which will be ‘progressively’ pumped to the purification plant and recycled for irrigation or street cleaning.

