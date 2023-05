Alicante fire brigade have a shared a photo of the scene of a rescue which they carried out on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman noted that the vehicle and driver were engulfed by a torrent of water just before 08.00 on the road from Benimarfull to Alcocer de Planes.

Brave firefighters formed a human chain to reach the van and extract the grateful motorist via a window.

Full report on the storms in Friday’s Costa Blanca News