Ambassador joins Spanish PM and government’s minute of silence for Manchester victims

GRA066 MADRID, 23/5/2017.- El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy y el embajador británico en España, Simon Manley, durante el minuto de silencio que se guardó hoy en el Complejo de La Moncloa en señal de duelo por el atentado ocurrido anoche en Manchester en el que al menos 22 personas murieron y otras 59 han resultado heridas en un atentado suicida durante el concierto de la cantante Ariana Grande en el Manchester Arena. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

HM Ambassador to Spain Simon Manley joined Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy and his government in a minute of silence held outside the PM’s Moncloa Palace residence at midday today (Thursday) to show their solidarity towards the victims of the Manchester suicide bomb attack last night.
The tribute took place as news came through on the evacuation of the Manchester Arndale shopping centre where witnesses claim a man has been arrested.

