Ambassador joins Spanish PM and government’s minute of silence for Manchester victims

HM Ambassador to Spain Simon Manley joined Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy and his government in a minute of silence held outside the PM’s Moncloa Palace residence at midday today (Thursday) to show their solidarity towards the victims of the Manchester suicide bomb attack last night.

The tribute took place as news came through on the evacuation of the Manchester Arndale shopping centre where witnesses claim a man has been arrested.

