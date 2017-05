NEWS Staff Reporter

A young man crashed his car into a bar on Garrucha seafront last Monday evening (May 22).

The driver reportedly control of his vehicle, hitting several parked cars and motorbikes before demolishing part of the outside seating area of Restaurante Mesón del Pescador.

Police were quickly on the scene and arrested the man after a breathalyser test showed he was over the alcohol limit. No-one was hurt, although the silver grey BWM was seriously damaged in the crash.