Paralysed cyclist flown home

JOHN Telfer, the Scottish cyclist who was involved in a tragic accident as reported in CBNews last week, was flown to the UK by air ambulance on Tuesday evening.

Thanks to donations from our readers, his friends and family, social media, and the enormous help transferring the payment to the UK from the Grant A Wish charity, in just one week enough money (€24,263) was raised to pay for his flight to Edinburgh, where he was immediately transferred to the Spinal Unit.

