Cat foils cat burglars

Crooks climb 10 metres to break into second-floor apartment – as Guardia confirm three burglaries at the weekend in Vera Playa

Luna (inset) alerted her owners Tony and Lynne to the presence of burglars, but other victims were not so lucky (Photo: Tony Unwin)

By Richard Torné

A pet cat became an unlikely hero at the weekend after disturbing burglars who scaled up a 10-metre high wall to break into the Vera home of a retired expat couple.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, at about 4am, while Britons Tony and Lynne Unwin were asleep in their Vera playa apartment.

The burglars were able to enter through an open window, despite the fact it was 10 metres up on the second floor.

Speaking to CA News, Mr Unwin said: “I’m normally a light sleeper but I didn’t hear anything until our cat Luna, who’s quite a flighty thing, woke us up.”

