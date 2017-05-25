Callback for Banderas

SEVERAL hundred people gathered in Málaga’s Plaza de la Constitución last Thursday evening to show support for locally born actor Antonio Banderas who had just announced he was pulling out of a project to build a new cultural centre in Plaza de la Merced.

In an open letter published in the Diario Sur newspaper, Banderas had stated that he took the decision after suffering “insults, smears and humiliating treatment”.

Banderas had been backing the group Ecos Urbanos (Urban Echoes), which put forward plans to redevelop the site of two disused cinemas, the Astoria and the Victoria, which are due for demolition.