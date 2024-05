The modernisation of the light railway that runs from Benidorm to Denia will be completed by the end of the year, according to regional president Carlos Mazón.

He visited the works in Calpe with regional councillor for infrastructure, Salomé Pradas.

As well as the upgrade, the Valencia government has been carrying out emergency works around the Mascarat tunnel following the wildfire that caused extensive damage in the area.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News