Aid for an ancient shrimp

Considered to be the oldest known animal species on Earth, a project is being carried out in Alicante to preserve the European tadpole shrimp (Triops cancriformis).

It is at least 220 million years old, ‘meaning it was swimming around in pools when the dinosaurs were roaming our planet’.

Due to habitat destruction, many populations have recently been lost across its European range, so the species is considered endangered in the UK and several European countries.

