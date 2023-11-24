Email

November 19

Hi there,

I wrote this lighthearted verse on my 77th birthday today — us oldies rise early. It might appeal to some of your older readers, perhaps.

All the best,

David Aitken

We Can Still Rock & Roll

Fast automobiles, young girls in high heels, and music that quickened the soul.

Some of our old friends are reduced to a stroll,

But we can still rock and roll

Still wearin’ our blue shoes, still got our slick hairdos.

Can still do some high kicks, and quick stylish hair-flicks,

Hitch a ride on a freight train, or jump on a jet plane,

To somewhere in cool sunny Spain.

Thin-lapel jacket with comb in the pocket,

In those days we knew how to rock it,

1960s survivors with nothin’ to prove

We’re old rock ‘n rollers and still in the groove.

We were such cool cats, we sometimes wore spats, mock dandies with retro cravats round our necks,

The Frenchest of berets and speech that was drole

And rock and roll deep in our soul.

James Dean had nothin’ on us at being exceedingly cool,

Cowboy waistcoats with fringes and Ray-Bans to pose by the pool

And boy ain’t we silk smooth

‘Cos we never forgot how to groove.

Whether drummers or mockers or listeners or talkers,

Disco kings or moon walkers,

We’ve never stopped being old rockers

We never stopped feeling the groove.

Thin lapel jacket with comb in the pocket

In those days we knew how to rock it,

1960’s survivors with nothin’ to prove

We’re old rock ‘n rollers and still got the moves

And all still appealingly smooth!