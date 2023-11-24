November 19
Hi there,
I wrote this lighthearted verse on my 77th birthday today — us oldies rise early. It might appeal to some of your older readers, perhaps.
All the best,
David Aitken
We Can Still Rock & Roll
Fast automobiles, young girls in high heels, and music that quickened the soul.
Some of our old friends are reduced to a stroll,
But we can still rock and roll
Still wearin’ our blue shoes, still got our slick hairdos.
Can still do some high kicks, and quick stylish hair-flicks,
Hitch a ride on a freight train, or jump on a jet plane,
To somewhere in cool sunny Spain.
Thin-lapel jacket with comb in the pocket,
In those days we knew how to rock it,
1960s survivors with nothin’ to prove
We’re old rock ‘n rollers and still in the groove.
We were such cool cats, we sometimes wore spats, mock dandies with retro cravats round our necks,
The Frenchest of berets and speech that was drole
And rock and roll deep in our soul.
James Dean had nothin’ on us at being exceedingly cool,
Cowboy waistcoats with fringes and Ray-Bans to pose by the pool
And boy ain’t we silk smooth
‘Cos we never forgot how to groove.
Whether drummers or mockers or listeners or talkers,
Disco kings or moon walkers,
We’ve never stopped being old rockers
We never stopped feeling the groove.
Thin lapel jacket with comb in the pocket
In those days we knew how to rock it,
1960’s survivors with nothin’ to prove
We’re old rock ‘n rollers and still got the moves
And all still appealingly smooth!