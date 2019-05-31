Valencia square pedestrianisation approved

VALENCIA’S Heritage Commission has given the project to pedestrianise the Plaza de la Reina the green light.

The project draft was submitted three months ago so that it could undergo any necessary changes before being implemented. Since then, the Local Heritage Commission, the Sustainable Mobility department and the original writers of the ‘Reworking Project for the Plaza de la Reina of Valencia’ have been tweaking it so that it meets their requirements – and has finally been approved by all.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper