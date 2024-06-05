British budget chain opens Alicante hotel

Travelodge has opened five new hotels in Spain, including one next to Alicante port.

The move forms part of the UK company’s development strategy ‘to expand its existing hotel portfolio across Spain’, they noted.

The new Travelodge hotels are Alicante Puerto, which is off Avenida Elche at the junction with Calle Federico Mayo; Murcia city in Avenida Juan Carlos I; a third hotel in Barcelona next to the AP-7 motorway; Madrid Alcala de Henares; and Malaga Aeropuerto, totalling 635 rooms.

