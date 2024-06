Treacherous easterly winds have been making the sea extremely perilous for bathers, with two people rescued and four deaths along the Costa Blanca since Friday (May 31).

A Villajoyosa local police officer rescued a 58-year-old man who was in danger of drowning at Bol Nou beach.

The deaths have occurred at Cala Fustera in Benissa, Playa Arenal-Boll in Calpe, La Marina beach in Elche, and Cala Capitán in Orihuela.

