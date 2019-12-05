‘Stay united’ PM calls on Nato leaders in London

BORIS Johnson has urged Nato to remain united as leaders gathered for talks amid tensions over the future direction of the Western alliance.

The Prime Minister, who is hosting the 70th anniversary gathering near Watford, said Britain’s commitment remained ‘absolutely rock solid’.

However, simmering divisions were on display on Tuesday after Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron clashed over the French president’s suggestion the alliance was experiencing a ‘brain death’.

