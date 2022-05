Hero Captain Archibald Dickson – master of the Stanbrook cargo ship that rescued over 2,600 refugees from Alicante harbour at the end of Spain’s brutal civil war in 1939 – has been honoured at a ceremony in Cardiff.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford unveiled a plaque dedicated to Captain Dickson and the Stanbrook, now permanently displayed in Cardiff Bay’s iconic Pierhead Building.

