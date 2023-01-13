Water war reaches Madrid

Thousands of protesters took part in a demonstration in Madrid on Wednesday to demand that water is ‘guaranteed’ for the south east of Spain via the Tajo-Segura river pipeline.

Hostilities were renewed in the seemingly never-ending battle over water resources for farmers in Alicante province and Murcia when the government published their draft royal decree covering different hydrological plans for Spain, which include the transfer from the River Tajo to the River Segura.

