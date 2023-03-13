Shake-up for stores to reduce landfill waste

The Valencia region took part in the presentation of a new national recycling law due to come into force at the end of this year.

The royal decree ‘deeply revises’ and updates current legislation, establishing ‘concrete measures and goals’ for packaging, containers and single-use plastic bottles, etc.

Supermarkets will have to concentrate on selling ‘loose’ items of fruit and veg, and allow shoppers to bring their own receptacles and containers – even for some drinks.

