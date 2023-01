Benijófar has now joined the 17 other municipalities in the Vega Baja that have their own weather stations as part of the local network set up by the MeteOrihuela project.

The geographer and meteorologist behind the project, Pedro José Gómez Cascales explained that the new equipment can measure temperature, humidity, dew point, atmospheric pressure, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, ultraviolet radiation, evapotranspiration and precipitation.

