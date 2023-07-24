Shall ‘Ouigo’ to Elche?

Elche city hall is to mediate with state rail infrastructure agency Adif on behalf of private low-cost high-speed train (AVE) company Ouigo, so that it can operate on the Madrid-Elche-Murcia line from 2024.

After meeting with Ouigo España director general Hélène Valenzuela, mayor Pablo Ruz said the council would try to ‘unblock’ the company’s application for authorisation.

The low-fare operator already runs its high speed trains from Alicante city to Madrid, a service which started in April.

