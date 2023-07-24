Record cocaine haul – suspects jailed

A court in Alicante has jailed five suspects on remand after over four tonnes of cocaine was seized from a warehouse in the municipality by National Police and the tax agency’s customs vigilance service, the largest ever haul of the drug in the province.

Thanks to bilateral relations with other countries, information was received at the beginning of June from the attaché for the interior of the Spanish embassy in Bulgaria, Ukraine, Albania, North Macedonia and Cyprus, a police spokesman reported.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News