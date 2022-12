Jalón councillors will stage a protest in Alicante city over a Guardia Civil shortage.

The number of officers in inland villages has decreased dramatically in the last decade, according to Jalón council, and the local station’s activity is ‘merely symbolic’.

Guardia Civil officers in Jalón are not on site every day, and when they are, their duties are ‘almost entirely paperwork-based’.

