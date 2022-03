After a four-and-a-half-month trial period in Torrevieja, the Guardia Civil in Alicante is extending its appointment system for reporting crimes to all 20 of its principal stations in the province.

This enables users to arrange a date and a time when it is convenient for them to attend in person to make an official complaint (denuncia), rather than having to turn up and wait until they can be attended to.

