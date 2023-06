Another loggerhead turtle has laid its eggs at a Valencia region beach – this time at Arenales del Sol in Elche, in the early hours of Monday.

There have now been four nesting successes in little over a week, producing more than 300 eggs in total.

A spokesperson for the Oceanogràfic foundation said: “There have never been so many nestings on the coast of the Valencia region.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News