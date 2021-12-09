New tree on the block

0
8

A new work of art has been unveiled in Torrevieja’s Plaza de Waldo Calero.

It has been created from iron and stainless steel by Alejandro Cremades.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.