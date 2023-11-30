‘Pet’ boa falls into city street

A boa constrictor which ‘fell into the street from an apartment terrace’ in Alicante city was tracked down by officers from the Guardia Civil’s nature brigade, Seprona.

A force spokesman reported this morning that the snake – which is native to Latin America – has been handed over to Terra Natura nature park in Benidorm.

He said it will remain temporarily in their installations ‘until the authorities can find a permanent home for it’.

