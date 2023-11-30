Pump track championship surprise for residents

Residents of La Siesta were stunned to hear that Torrevieja council has helped to bring Spain’s national pump track championship to their urbanisation park.

The council revealed this week that the Campeonato de España de BTT Pump Track final will take place on November 3 next year at the ‘bike park’ section of La Siesta park, which has not yet opened to the public.

The town hall has spent €4.2 million on the park, with the pump track covering 4,200 square metres as the main feature.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News